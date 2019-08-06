UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Recover After Yuan-fuelled Rout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:34 PM

European stock markets recover after yuan-fuelled rout

European stock markets recovered a bit Tuesday and Asian indices pared back heavy losses following a rout on Wall Street as investors fretted over the US-China trade war

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):European stock markets recovered a bit Tuesday and Asian indices pared back heavy losses following a rout on Wall Street as investors fretted over the US-China trade war.

Global equities had tumbled Monday, with the biggest losses on Wall Street following a sharp fall in the yuan's value against the dollar that prompted Washington to formally designate Beijing a currency manipulator.

The yuan broke above 7.0 yuan to the dollar on Monday, a level investors see as a key threshold in the Chinese currency's value, and global stocks slumped amid fears of an escalating trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

The yuan stood at 7.0318 on Tuesday after hitting a fresh 11-year low at 7.0602 in Asian trades.

"There's been a bit of a relief rally... aided by a slightly strong fix on the yuan and an unexpectedly strong reading for German factory orders, but this recovery remains highly tentative," noted David Cheetham, chief market analyst at XTB trading group.

"The recent surge in volatility has no doubt been exacerbated by light trading volumes, with August typically one of the quietest months of the year on this front due to vacations and annual leave." Tensions have escalated since last week, when US President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on Chinese goods from September 1 that would subject virtually all of the $660 billion in annual merchandise trade between the two economies to punitive duties.

The yuan's slump has fuelled speculation that Beijing is allowing its currency to devalue to support exporters and offset Trump's threat to hit $300 billion in Chinese goods with 10 percent tariffs.

The slide in the yuan's value drew sharp criticism Monday from Trump who called it "a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time".

China fired back Tuesday, with the central bank saying it was "resolutely opposed" to the US designation. Trump has repeatedly accused China of currency manipulation -- charges Beijing has long denied.

Beijing's prior policy on the yuan had been to purchase foreign currencies, maintaining the yuan at a pre-determined level in part to avoid triggering capital outflows, but analysts said further weakening was likely.

"Continued yuan depreciation should be expected, albeit at a staggered pace," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Currency wars are taking centre stage," he warned, adding that "Beijing is likely to tolerate further weakness and we could see another five percent before the end of the year." Several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs between the two countries have hammered trade, an important component of the global economy.

On Monday, Wall Street suffered its worst sell-off of the year, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking 2.9 percent.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,232.20 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.6 percent at 11,731.90 Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.0 percent at 5,291.12 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 3,333.89 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 20,585.31 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.7 percent at 25,976.24 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.6 percent at 2,777.56 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 2.9 percent at 25,717.74 (close) Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2195 from $1.2143 at 2100 GMT Euro/pound: DOWN at 91.85 pence from 92.26 pence Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1200 from $1.1202 Dollar/yen: UP at 106.35 yen from 105.95 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.2 percent at $59.92 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $54.90 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar China Washington German Trump Bank London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo David Reading New York Euro August September Stocks Market All From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

TV umpires to call front-foot no-balls on trial ba ..

8 minutes ago

Malawi protesters, police clash in new wave of pos ..

8 minutes ago

Ukrainian Opposition Pledges Support for Any Party ..

8 minutes ago

Poroshenko Not Suspect in Criminal Cases Involving ..

8 minutes ago

War last option to deal current situation in Kashm ..

14 minutes ago

UN Hopes US Lets Iran's Zarif Attend General Assem ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.