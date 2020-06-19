UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Recover At Open

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:25 PM

European stock markets recover at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :European stock markets recovered at the open on Friday after profit-taking the previous session, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent at 6,247.66 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index grew 0.7 percent to 12,361.06 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 percent to 5,000.4.

