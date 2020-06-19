European Stock Markets Recover At Open
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:25 PM
European stock markets recovered at the open on Friday after profit-taking the previous session, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent at 6,247.66 points
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index grew 0.7 percent to 12,361.06 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 percent to 5,000.4.