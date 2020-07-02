UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Recover At Open

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:25 PM

Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbing 0.7 percent to 6,202.03 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbing 0.7 percent to 6,202.03 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.0 percent to 12,385.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 percent to 4,964.68.

The three indices had closed down between 0.2 and 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

