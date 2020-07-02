European stock markets recover at open

Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbing 0.7 percent to 6,202.03 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbing 0.7 percent to 6,202.03 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.0 percent to 12,385.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 percent to 4,964.68.

The three indices had closed down between 0.2 and 0.4 percent on Wednesday.