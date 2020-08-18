European stock markets retreat at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Europe's leading stock markets each dropped by 0.7 percent in value at the start of trading on Tuesday after beginning the week with gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened at 6,086.38 points, having closed 0.8 percent higher on Monday.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was down at 12,837.04 points and the Paris CAC 40 fell to 4,938.69.

Both eurozone indices had climbed 0.2 percent on Monday.