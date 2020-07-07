UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Retreat At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:42 PM

European stock markets retreat at open

European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Tuesday following losses in Tokyo, as traders booked profits after strong gains for global equities the previous session

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Tuesday following losses in Tokyo, as traders booked profits after strong gains for global equities the previous session.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.8 percent to 6,233.91 points, as investors weighed up second-wave virus fears against a rebounding economy.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.9 percent o 12,624.20 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.9 percent to 5,034.78.

"After an impressive rally in the previous session, which saw the Nasdaq reach a new all-time high, the S&P close higher for a fifth straight session and the FTSE book a two-percent gain, investors are pausing for breath on Tuesday," noted Fiona Cincotta, analyst at City Index trading group.

"Except in China that is, where the state talking up the importance of fostering a healthy bull run in the markets is ensuring that investors are ploughing in for a sixth straight session, bringing gains in the Shanghai composite this month to 13 percent."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Tokyo Market

Recent Stories

US says foreign students not allowed to stay if th ..

32 minutes ago

NIC launches report on "Impact of COVID-19 on Paki ..

3 minutes ago

NDMA hands over 120 ventilators to Balochistan

3 minutes ago

Russia Sees No Serious Threat of Potential Spread ..

3 minutes ago

Russia will impose counter-sanctions on UK: Kremli ..

4 minutes ago

France winger Grosso returns to Lyon on one-year d ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.