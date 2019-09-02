UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Rise At Open 02 September 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 01:12 PM

European stock markets rise at open 02 September 2019

European stock markets rose at the open Monday as investors assess the latest twists and turns over Brexit and the US-China trade war

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :European stock markets rose at the open Monday as investors assess the latest twists and turns over Brexit and the US-China trade war.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent to 7,230.39 points, compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 edged up 0.1 percent to 11,949.39 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent to 5,486.92.

