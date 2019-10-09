European stock markets rise at open 09 October 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent at 7,158.32 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.2 percent to 11,992.61 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.1 percent to 5,460.71.