UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Rise At Open 09 October 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:55 PM

European stock markets rise at open 09 October 2019

European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent at 7,158.32 point

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent at 7,158.32 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.2 percent to 11,992.61 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.1 percent to 5,460.71.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

TCL Electronics becomes No. 1 Smart TV Brand in Pa ..

10 minutes ago

66% of Pakistanis fear a possibility of war betwee ..

13 minutes ago

Sasta Bazaar being set up in Mardan

20 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers to Abstain From Visiting US Afte ..

20 minutes ago

Asian markets hit by trade worries, Brexit woes si ..

22 minutes ago

Team Abu Dhabi stars chase double world title boos ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.