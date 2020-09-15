UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Rise At Open

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:55 PM

European stock markets rise at open

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Tuesday following gains on Wall Street overnight and losses in Tokyo.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 percent to 6,048.96 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.3 percent to 13,233.04 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.2 percent to 5,062.52.

