European Stock Markets Rise At Open 11 July 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:56 PM

European stock markets rise at open 11 July 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets rose in early trade on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent at 7,547.94 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.2 percent to 12,403.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.4 percent to 5,589.68.

