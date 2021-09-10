European stock markets rise at open

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :European stocks climbed at the open Friday, the end of a week during which equities have struggled to make gains as concerns over rising virus cases offset economic recovery hopes.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.2 percent to 7,035.75 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index edged up 0.1 percent to 15,632.99 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 6,704.81.