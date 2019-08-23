European Stock Markets Rise At Open 23 August 2019
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:06 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent at 7,166.36 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.5 percent to 11,806.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.5 percent to 5,413.32, compared with the closing levels on Thursday.