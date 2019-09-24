European stock markets rise at open 24 September 2019

Europe's stock markets advanced at the open on Tuesday after tentative gains in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Europe's stock markets advanced at the open on Tuesday after tentative gains in Asia.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 percent to 7,344.45 points compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.2 percent to stand at 12,365.02 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to 5,645.02.

Asian equities crept higher but investors remain on edge following contrasting economic data out of Europe and the US, as they also await developments in the China-US trade standoff.