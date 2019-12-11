European stock markets rise at open

European stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent to 7,243.39 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :European stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent to 7,243.39 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.3 percent to 13,103.99 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 percent to 5,853.32, compared with Tuesday's closing levels.