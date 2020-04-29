UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Rise At Open

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:49 PM

European stock markets rise at open

Europe's equity markets extended gains at the open on Wednesday, as global sentiment was buoyed by a further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Europe's equity markets extended gains at the open on Wednesday, as global sentiment was buoyed by a further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.2 percent to 5,971.02 points, Frankfurt's DAX won 0.3 percent to 10,822.74 and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.2 percent to 4,578.57 compared with Tuesday's close.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 327 after 14, 885 cases of Cor ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Budget Deficit Reaches $9Bln in Q1 Amid Oil ..

53 seconds ago

KP govt plans smart lockdown: Adviser to Khyber Pa ..

54 seconds ago

Sun worshippers: Indonesians soak up the rays to b ..

56 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

57 seconds ago

US needs a leader like Joe Biden, says Hillary Cli ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.