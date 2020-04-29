European stock markets rise at open

Europe's equity markets extended gains at the open on Wednesday, as global sentiment was buoyed by a further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Europe's equity markets extended gains at the open on Wednesday, as global sentiment was buoyed by a further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.2 percent to 5,971.02 points, Frankfurt's DAX won 0.3 percent to 10,822.74 and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.2 percent to 4,578.57 compared with Tuesday's close.