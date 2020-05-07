European stock markets rise at open

European stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Thursday, as investors shrugged off fresh losses in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):European stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Thursday, as investors shrugged off fresh losses in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 percent to 5,873.83 points after the Bank of England left its main interest rate at a record-low 0.1 percent.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.8 percent to 10,693.39 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.5 percent to 4,457.38.