European Stock Markets Rise At Open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:46 PM

European stock markets rise at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose modestly at the start of trading on Friday, building on strong gains won the previous session thanks to solid US jobs data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 percent to 6,262.19 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 0.3 percent to 12,645.65 points and the Paris CAC 40 increased by 0.2 percent to 5,060.26.

