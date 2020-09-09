UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Rise At Open Despite US Rout

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets climbed at the open on Wednesday despite Asian equities sliding and an overnight rout on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 5,941.19 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.4 percent to 13,021.96 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.4 percent to 4,992.49.

