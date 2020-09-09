European Stock Markets Rise At Open Despite US Rout
Wed 09th September 2020
European stock markets climbed at the open on Wednesday despite Asian equities sliding and an overnight rout on Wall Street
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 5,941.19 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.4 percent to 13,021.96 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.4 percent to 4,992.49.