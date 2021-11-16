European stock markets rise at open on 16th Nov, 2021

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets climbed at the open on Tuesday following a mixed showing in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.1 percent to 7,357.79 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index won 0.2 percent to 16,179.29 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.4 percent to 7,153.89.

