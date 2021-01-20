European stock markets rise at open on 20 jan 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.1 percent at 6,720.48 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.3 percent to 13,851.25 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 5,612.48.