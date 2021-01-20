UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Rise At Open On 20 Jan 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:43 PM

Europe's main stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.1 percent at 6,720.48 points

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.3 percent to 13,851.25 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 5,612.48.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.3 percent to 13,851.25 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 5,612.48.

