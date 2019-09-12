UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Rise Before Expected ECB Boost

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 01:04 PM

European stock markets rise before expected ECB boost

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):European stock markets rose in early trade Thursday, with investors awaiting expected fresh stimulus measures from the European Central Bank to help support the struggling eurozone economy amid a global slowdown.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was up 0.3 percent to 12,390.24 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 5,633.95.

Outside the eurozone, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,354.31 points.

