European stock markets sink 2.0% at open

Europe's stock markets sank further on Friday on mounting evidence that the global economy is reeling from the devastating coronavirus crisis, dealers sai

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets sank further on Friday on mounting evidence that the global economy is reeling from the devastating coronavirus crisis, dealers said.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 2.1 percent to 5,775.24 points, Frankfurt's DAX lost 2.2 percent 10,861.64 and the Paris CAC 40 shed 2.1 percent to 4,572.18, compared with the closing levels on Thursday.