European Stock Markets Sink At Open After Fed Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Europe's main stock markets sank in opening deals on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of pandemic-era cheap cash and flagged a rate hike in March

Europe's main stock markets sank in opening deals on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of pandemic-era cheap cash and flagged a rate hike in March.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 1.0 percent while Frankfurt's DAX and the Paris CAC each shed about 1.5 percent in value.

