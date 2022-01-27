European stock markets sink at open after Fed meeting

Europe's main stock markets sank in opening deals on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of pandemic-era cheap cash and flagged a rate hike in March

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Europe's main stock markets sank in opening deals on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of pandemic-era cheap cash and flagged a rate hike in March.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 1.0 percent while Frankfurt's DAX and the Paris CAC each shed about 1.5 percent in value.