European stock markets slide, as more jobs cut

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):Europe's major stock markets slid Wednesday as multinationals announced thousands of more job cuts on coronavirus fallout.

European aircraft maker Airbus late Tuesday said it planned to axe about 15,000 jobs worldwide, 11 percent of its workforce, in response to the "gravest crisis" the industry has ever seen, caused by COVID-19.

SSP, the British owner of food outlets in railway stations and airports worldwide, said Wednesday it was eyeing 5,000 UK jobs as the pandemic keeps customers away.

Equities were being hit also by fears of a second virus wave and tensions between China and Hong Kong.

"For the same reason that markets didn't take much notice of backward-looking apocalyptic economic data in the spring, more positive data seen recently is also being put to one side as investors instead look ahead to a potential coronavirus second wave and tensions over Hong Kong," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

In afternoon deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 1.1 percent.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 1.5 percent and the Paris CAC 40 lost 1.4 percent.

Earlier, Tokyo closed down 0.8 percent after a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed that confidence among the country's biggest manufacturers had hit its lowest level since 2009 during the global financial crisis.