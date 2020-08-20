UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Slide At Open

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

European stock markets slide at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday following losses in Asia and overnight on Wall Street as investors waited on a breakthrough in a stalled US stimulus deal.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.3 percent to 6,035.60 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.2 percent to 12,827.11 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.4 percent to 4,909.67.

