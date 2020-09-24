UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Slide At Open

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

European stock markets slide at open

European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday following falls in Asia and overnight on Wall Street

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday following falls in Asia and overnight on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.3 percent to 5,825.18 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.0 percent to 12,514.08 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.2 percent to 4,746.32.

