European Stock Markets Slide At Open

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:59 PM

European stock markets slide at open

European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Monday following falls across much of Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Monday following falls across much of Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.5 percent to 6,590.64 points, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to outline later in the day how England will exit its third pandemic lockdown.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 1.0 percent to 13,856.88 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.7 percent to 5,732.29.

