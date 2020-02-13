European stock markets slide at open 13 February 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

European stock markets slid in opening deals on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.8 percent at 7,473.61 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid in opening deals on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.8 percent at 7,473.61 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slid 0.3 percent to 13,705.19 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent to 6,074.95.