European Stock Markets Slide At Open
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:39 PM
Europe's main stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday following falls in Asia and on Wall Street on concerns over a weak global growth outlook
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.5 percent to 7,501.89 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 1.3 percent to 12,183.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.6 percent to 5,536.45.