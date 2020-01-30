UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Slide At Open

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:36 PM

Europe's main stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday, mirroring large losses in Asia, on growing concerns over the economic impact of the new coronavirus

Europe's main stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday, mirroring large losses in Asia, on growing concerns over the economic impact of the new coronavirus.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.1 percent to 7,403.

87 points, with investors looking ahead also to Thursday's Bank of England meeting that could see the BoE cut interest rates on the eve of Brexit to help boost Britain's stalled economy.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.4 percent to 13,165.21 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 1.5 percent to 5,868.05.

