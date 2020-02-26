UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Slide At Open

Wed 26th February 2020 | 01:58 PM

European stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Wednesday following fresh losses in Asia on economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :European stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Wednesday following fresh losses in Asia on economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.5 percent to 6,984.20 points at the open.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index retreated 1.0 percent to 12,660.25 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.7 percent to 5,641.02.

