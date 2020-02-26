European Stock Markets Slide At Open
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 01:58 PM
European stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Wednesday following fresh losses in Asia on economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.5 percent to 6,984.20 points at the open.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index retreated 1.0 percent to 12,660.25 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.7 percent to 5,641.02.