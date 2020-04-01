European Stock Markets Slide At Open
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:53 PM
Europe's top stock markets sank more than 3.0 percent in opening deals Wednesday as investors tracked the intensifying global coronavirus crisis, dealers said
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Europe's top stock markets sank more than 3.0 percent in opening deals Wednesday as investors tracked the intensifying global coronavirus crisis, dealers said.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 3.3 percent to 5,484.80 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX slid 3.0 percent to 9,637.30 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 3.1 percent to 4,261.63.