European Stock Markets Slide At Open
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:07 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday after Tokyo closed slightly, with London down 0.8 percent.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt and Milan each lost 1.2 percent, Paris dropped 1.3 percent and Madrid gave up 1.4 percent.