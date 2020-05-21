UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Slide At Open

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:07 PM

European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday after Tokyo closed slightly, with London down 0.8 percent

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday after Tokyo closed slightly, with London down 0.8 percent.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt and Milan each lost 1.2 percent, Paris dropped 1.3 percent and Madrid gave up 1.4 percent.

