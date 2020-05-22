UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Slide At Open

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:48 PM

European stock markets slide at open

European stock markets slid at the start of the trading on Friday following losses across Asia, with London down 1.7 percent

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid at the start of the trading on Friday following losses across Asia, with London down 1.7 percent.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt shed 1.5 percent, Paris dropped 1.4 percent, while Milan and Madrid each lost 1.1 percent.

