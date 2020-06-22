European stock markets slide at open

European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Monday, as second-wave coronavirus fears overshadow easing lockdowns

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 )

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.0 percent to 6,231.58 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.2 percent to 12,186.19 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 1.3 percent to 4,916.32.