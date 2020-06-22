UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Slide At Open

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:44 PM

European stock markets slide at open

European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Monday, as second-wave coronavirus fears overshadow easing lockdowns

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Monday, as second-wave coronavirus fears overshadow easing lockdowns.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.0 percent to 6,231.58 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.2 percent to 12,186.19 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 1.3 percent to 4,916.32.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indonesia Probing Alleged Breach of COVID-19 Test ..

1 minute ago

Sufi Qawwal Amjad Sabri remembered on death annive ..

1 minute ago

Indian troops continue operations in IOK

2 minutes ago

One in Ten US Citizens Believe They Fought Against ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Arrives in Patriot Park to Attend Main Cathe ..

6 minutes ago

Two brothers killed over property dispute in Bara

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.