European Stock Markets Slide At Open
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:44 PM
European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Monday, as second-wave coronavirus fears overshadow easing lockdowns
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Monday, as second-wave coronavirus fears overshadow easing lockdowns.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.0 percent to 6,231.58 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.2 percent to 12,186.19 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 1.3 percent to 4,916.32.