European stock markets slide further at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Europe's main equity markets extended their losses at the start of trade on Thursday as fears continued to mount over a potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.44 percent from Wednesday's close to 5,819.21 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.4 percent to 10,397.46 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.5 percent to 4,279.26.