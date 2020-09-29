UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Slip At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:30 PM

European stock markets slip at open

London, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets fell at the open on Tuesday after kicking off the week with big gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent to 5,918.66 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.

5 percent to 12,810.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 percent to 4,828.05.

European indices had shot higher on Monday, with Frankfurt leading the way for a jump of 3.2 percent.

bcp/rl

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Mortar-fire kills five people at home in Noshera

14 minutes ago

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the ..

58 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before accountabil ..

1 hour ago

One million COVID-19 deaths ‘an agonising milest ..

2 hours ago

PM to address Financing for Development summit tod ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.