European stock markets slip at open

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets fell at the open on Tuesday after kicking off the week with big gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent to 5,918.66 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.

5 percent to 12,810.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 percent to 4,828.05.

European indices had shot higher on Monday, with Frankfurt leading the way for a jump of 3.2 percent.

