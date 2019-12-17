European stock markets slip at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European stock markets declined at the open on Tuesday after a strong rally the previous day, with London's FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent at 7,501.34 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :European stock markets declined at the open on Tuesday after a strong rally the previous day, with London's FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent at 7,501.34 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 slid 0.3 percent to 13,371.68 points and the Paris CAC 40 reversed 0.1 percent to 5,984.20, compared with Monday's closing levels.