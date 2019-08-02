UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Slump After Trade War Escalates

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:36 PM

European stock markets slump after trade war escalates

European stock markets tumbled at the start of business on Friday after US President Donald Trump dramatically escalated the trade war with China by slapping tariffs on $300 billion of goods

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets tumbled at the start of business on Friday after US President Donald Trump dramatically escalated the trade war with China by slapping tariffs on $300 billion of goods.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.6 percent in early trading, while the DAX 30 in Frankfurt slumped 2.2 percent and the CAC 40 in Paris tumbled 2.3 percent.

