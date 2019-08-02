UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Slump After Trade War Escalates

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:46 PM

European stock markets slump after trade war escalates

European stock markets tumbled at the start of business on Friday after US President Donald Trump dramatically escalated the trade war with China by slapping tariffs on $300 billion of goods

European stock markets tumbled at the start of business on Friday after US President Donald Trump dramatically escalated the trade war with China by slapping tariffs on $300 billion of goods.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.6 percent in early trading, while the DAX 30 in Frankfurt slumped 2.2 percent and the CAC 40 in Paris tumbled 2.3 percent.

"Europe has opened deep in negative territory on the final day of the week as investors respond to another escalation in the US-China trade war," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at online Currency trading platform Oanda.

Trump slapped the 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods from September 1 after high-level talks were held this week in Shanghai to resolve their trade dispute.

"Expectations for the talks were low but few expected the week would end in more tariffs," said Erlam.

