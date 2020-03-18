UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Slump At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:17 PM

European stock markets slump at open



London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :European stock markets sank further in opening deals on Wednesday, as global stimulus measures failed to offset expectations that coronavirus would tip the world into recession, dealers said.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 3.4 percent to 5,116.85 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 tanked 4.0 percent at 8,581.04 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 2.3 percent to 3,898.05 points.

