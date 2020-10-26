UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Slump At Open On Virus Resurgence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:26 PM

European stock markets slump at open on virus resurgence

Europe's stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Monday as the continent sees soaring cases of coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Monday as the continent sees soaring cases of coronavirus.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index plunged 2.6 percent to 12,314.99 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.1 percent to 4,855.02 points.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.6 percent to 5,825.53.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Statement for replacement of Test Captain may caus ..

3 minutes ago

254 power pilferers nabbed in one day

12 seconds ago

Violent Explosions Heard in Gaza - Reports

14 seconds ago

Federal capital registers 91 new COVID-19 cases

15 seconds ago

Death of Begum Saeeda Soomro condoles

17 seconds ago

Landing of Indian troops in IIOJK on Oct 27 multip ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.