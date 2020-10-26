European stock markets slump at open on virus resurgence

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Monday as the continent sees soaring cases of coronavirus.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index plunged 2.6 percent to 12,314.99 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.1 percent to 4,855.02 points.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.6 percent to 5,825.53.