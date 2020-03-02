European stock markets slump back into red

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European stocks markets slumped back into the red Monday after a brief surge, as the EU's disease control agency raised its risk level for the coronavirus from moderate to high

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :European stocks markets slumped back into the red Monday after a brief surge, as the EU's disease control agency raised its risk level for the coronavirus from moderate to high.

Having jumped around 2.0 percent at the start, Frankfurt was down 1.5 percent in midday dealsand Paris lost 1.4 percent. Milan was down 3.4 percent and London shed 0.5 percent.