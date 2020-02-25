European stock markets stage modest rebound at open

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :European stocks rebounded somewhat at the open on Tuesday, after dizzying declines across the globe the day before sparked by fears about the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

At the start of trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip firms ticked 0.5 percent higher to 7,194.73 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.6 percent to 13,119.14 points and the Paris CAC 40 also increased 0.6 percent to 5,827.

70 compared with the close on Monday.

Global stocks were hammered Monday as fears mounted that the new coronavirus would derail economic growth.

Stock prices in Frankfurt and Madrid fell by 4.0 percent, Paris shed 3.9 percent and London lost 3.3 percent.

News at the weekend that COVID-19 was now spreading and claiming lives far beyond China sparked a rout on trading floors across the world, with the Dow on Wall Street suffering its worst day in two years.