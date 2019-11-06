European stock markets steady at open 06 November 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Europe's leading stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent at 7,380.64 points.

