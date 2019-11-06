UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Steady At Open 06 November 2019

European stock markets steady at open 06 November 2019

London,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Europe's leading stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent at 7,380.64 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was flat at 13,146.21 points and the Paris CAC 40 edged up 0.1 percent to 5,851.92 compared with Tuesday's closing levels.

