European stock markets steady at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :European stock markets steadied at the start of trading Tuesday following hefty losses the previous session on soaring cases of coronavirus.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 5,796.

53 points, having slumped 1.2 percent on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 edged up 0.1 percent to 12,192.39 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.2 percent to 4,805.30.

Frankfurt plunged 3.7 percent Monday, weighed down also by a huge share price fall for German software giant SAP.