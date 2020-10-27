UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Steady At Open

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:52 PM

European stock markets steady at open

European stock markets steadied at the start of trading Tuesday following hefty losses the previous session on soaring cases of coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :European stock markets steadied at the start of trading Tuesday following hefty losses the previous session on soaring cases of coronavirus.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 5,796.

53 points, having slumped 1.2 percent on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 edged up 0.1 percent to 12,192.39 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.2 percent to 4,805.30.

Frankfurt plunged 3.7 percent Monday, weighed down also by a huge share price fall for German software giant SAP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Paris Frankfurt Price Market Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBP introduces new mechanism for disinvestment for ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistani Software Company [CSP] wins Top Internat ..

22 minutes ago

EAD hosts forum on marine reserves in Abu Dhabi to ..

25 minutes ago

Armenia Conducts Preventive Strikes on Azeri Borde ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

35 minutes ago

Akhtar Mengal arrives at Jati Umra to call on Mary ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.