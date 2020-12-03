UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Steady At Open

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:47 PM

European stock markets steady at open

European stocks steadied at the open Thursday, as traders weighed Covid vaccine hopes against rising infections and uncertainty surrounding a post-Brexit trade deal, OPEC oil output and US stimulus package

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :European stocks steadied at the open Thursday, as traders weighed Covid vaccine hopes against rising infections and uncertainty surrounding a post-Brexit trade deal, OPEC oil output and US stimulus package.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 6,468.54 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 percent to 13,298.34 points and the Paris CAC 40 eased 0.1 percent to 5,580.26.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Paris Frankfurt Stocks

Recent Stories

At UN, Pakistan rejects India's 'baseless' claims ..

50 seconds ago

UN Chief unveils multi-agency plan to revitalise B ..

18 minutes ago

TDAP ready to explore foreign tourist markets for ..

52 seconds ago

How members of Pakistani squad visiting New Zealan ..

19 minutes ago

Martial art player achieves Guinness World Record

56 seconds ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.