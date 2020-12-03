European stock markets steady at open

European stocks steadied at the open Thursday, as traders weighed Covid vaccine hopes against rising infections and uncertainty surrounding a post-Brexit trade deal, OPEC oil output and US stimulus package

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 6,468.54 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 percent to 13,298.34 points and the Paris CAC 40 eased 0.1 percent to 5,580.26.