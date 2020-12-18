European stock markets steady at open

European stocks were steady at the start of trading on Friday, with markets waiting to see if Britain and the EU can finally strike a post-Brexit trade deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :European stocks were steady at the start of trading on Friday, with markets waiting to see if Britain and the EU can finally strike a post-Brexit trade deal.

London's FTSE 100 index opened flat at 6,551.46 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.2 percent to 13,645.78 points and the Paris CAC 40 also eased 0.

2 percent to 5,540.22.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday warned that Brexit talks were at a "moment of truth" with just hours left to reach an agreement with Britain.

"It's the moment of truth," Barnier told the European Parliament.

"We have very little time remaining, just a few hours to work through these negotiations... if you want this agreement to enter into force on January 1."bcp/bmm