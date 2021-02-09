European stock markets steady at open

European stocks were steady at the start of trading on Tuesday after recent solid gains as the market focus centred on rises for oil and bitcoin.

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :European stocks were steady at the start of trading on Tuesday after recent solid gains as the market focus centred on rises for oil and bitcoin.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 6,514.75 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index eased 0.2 percent to 14,035.63 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 percent to 5,692.07.