European stock markets steady at open 13 September 2019

European stock markets were steady at the start of trading on Friday, awaiting a key Federal Reserve interest-rate meeting next week

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019):European stock markets were steady at the start of trading on Friday, awaiting a key Federal Reserve interest-rate meeting next week.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,334.55 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 was flat at 12,412.

27 points and the Paris CAC 40 edged up 0.1 percent to 5,647.63.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver another cut in US interest rates next week.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank unveiled a fresh round of economic stimulus and pushed interest rates further into negative territory in an effort to support the struggling eurozone economy.

bcp/bmm