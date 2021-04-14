European stock markets steady at open 14 april 2021

European stock markets largely steadied at the open on Wednesday as traders reacted to mixed company earnings

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :European stock markets largely steadied at the open on Wednesday as traders reacted to mixed company earnings.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 6,884.71 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.1 percent to 15,253.87 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.4 percent to 6,210.59.